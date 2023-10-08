Smith helps Eastern Michigan end two-game skid, beating Ball State 24-10

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Austin Smith threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans ran for a touchdown and Eastern Michigan stuffed Ball State 24-10. Evans’ 2-yard scoring run broke a 3-all tie. The Eagles made it 17-3 with 6:36 left before halftime when Smith threw a 3-yard score to JB Mitchell III. Ball State countered with a 13-yard scoring pass from Layne Hatcher to Tanner Koziol with 2:32 before halftime. Hatcher threw for 132 yards for the Cardinals.

