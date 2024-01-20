Smith doubles down to lead Mississippi State past Vanderbilt 68-55

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Mississippi State got scoring from four players off the bench and beat Vanderbilt 68-55. Jimmy Bell Jr.’s dunk with 12:04 before halftime gave Mississippi State a 13-12 lead and the Bulldogs never trailed again. Bell’s basket ignited a 13-0 run that ended with Josh Hubbard’s 3-pointer five minutes later and Mississippi State led 24-12. Mississippi State led 36-21 at halftime and stayed up by double digits the entire second half. Tyrin Lawrence led Vanderbilt with 16 points.

