Smith, Council lead Arkansas in 97-65 rout over Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Nick Smith Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, Ricky Council IV added 22 and Arkansas rolled to a 97-65 victory over Georgia. Arkansas (19-9, 8-7 SEC) shot 64% from the floor, had 26 assists and scored 20 points from 13 Georgia turnovers. Smith also made a career-best five 3-pointers and Council had three, and the pair were a combined 18-of-30 shooting from the field. Anthony Black added 10 points and matched a career high with eight assists. Kario Oquendo scored 20 points for Georgia (16-12, 6-9). Arkansas has won three straight and 10 of the last 13 in the series.

