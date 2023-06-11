Smith, Candelario homer as Nats win 6-2, stop 6-game skid, Braves’ 7-game win streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Dominic Smith and Jeimer Candelario hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals beat Atlanta 6-2 on Sunday to stop a six-game skid and the Braves’ seven-game winning streak.

Trevor Williams (3-4) allowed two runs, seven hits and one walk in five innings with six strikeouts, winning for just the second time since April 8.

Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey combined for two-hit relief.

Bryce Elder (4-1), who entered with a National League-leading 2.26 ERA, saw it rise to 2.69 after giving up a season-high five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Elder struck out a season-low one — Lane Thomas starting the game.

Keibert Ruiz had two hits and an RBI for the Nationals, and Luis García also had two hits. Matt Olson hit his 18th home run for the Braves.

Matt Olson put the Braves ahead with a two-run homer in the first, a 421-foot drive that landed on top of the Chop House in right field.

Ruiz cut the deficit with an RBI single in the fourth, and the Nationals burst ahead with a five-run sixth.

García doubled leading off, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Joey Meneses that extended his on-base streak to 18 games. Candelario homered for a 4-2 lead, Ruiz singled to chase Elder and Smith homered on Kirby Yates’ first pitch, a 444-foot drive over the bullpen in right-center that was the longest home run of Smith’s big league career.

WEB GEM

Alex Call robbed Michael Harris II of a possible two-run home run in the sixth inning, leaping at the top of the wall in left-center for a backhand grab.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (2-3, 4.64 ERA) will open a three-game series at Detroit on Monday.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (4-6, 4.89) starts Tuesday Houston, which goes with RHP Hunter Brown (4-1, 3.46).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

