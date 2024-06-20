Smith can play Saturday for Portland after additional punishment for red card is reversed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League’s Players Association stepped in when the Portland Thorns’ appeal of a red card given to Sophia Smith two weeks ago was not only denied, but an additional suspension and fine was added. As a result, Smith — the league’s leading scorer — will play on Sunday when the Thorns host the undefeated Kansas City Current. Smith, who also plays on the U.S. national team, earned a second yellow card in the waning moments of the Thorns’ 1-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage.

