Smith can play Saturday for Portland after additional punishment for red card is reversed

By The Associated Press
United States national women's soccer team player Sophia Smith talks to reporters before a practice to prepare for a friendly match against South Korea, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League’s Players Association stepped in when the Portland Thorns’ appeal of a red card given to Sophia Smith two weeks ago was not only denied, but an additional suspension and fine was added. As a result, Smith — the league’s leading scorer — will play on Sunday when the Thorns host the undefeated Kansas City Current. Smith, who also plays on the U.S. national team, earned a second yellow card in the waning moments of the Thorns’ 1-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.