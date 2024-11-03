Smith, Barnes enter Austin Peay record book in 31-17 win over North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Austin Smith threw for 406 yards, four touchdowns and completed 88.5% of his passes and Austin Peay beat North Alabama 31-17. Jaden Barnes’ 12 receptions ties him for the second-most in a single game in program history with three other players. His 241 yards ranks second all-time in program history. TJ Smith threw for 278 yards and ran for 62 yards for North Alabama.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.