Smith ‘amped up’ as Falcons enter training camp with raised expectations

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith revealed a new moustache on the Atlanta Falcons’ opening day of training camp. The coach acknowledged his self-described “lifestyle change” won’t win universal approval. Fans’ opinions on the added facial hair could be based on Smith’s ability to bring another new look — a winner — to Atlanta. Smith is facing expectations to end the Falcons’ streak of five consecutive losing seasons, including back-to-back 7-10 finishes in his first two seasons. The Falcons spent about $140 million in free agency this offseason to revamp their defense. Quarterback Desmond Ridder is entering his first full season as the starter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.