Smith accounts for 2 TD, E. Michigan beats Buffalo 24-11 to become bowl eligible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Smith threw a touchdown pass and ran for another TD, Samson Evans had 127 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries to help Eastern Michigan beat Buffalo 24-11 to become bowl eligible in the regular season finale for both teams. Smith was 19-of-27 passing for 141 yards and his 5-yard touchdown run opened the scoring midway through the first quarter an the Eagles led the rest of the way. JB Mitchell III had seven receptions for 75 yards for Eastern Michigan. Ron Cook Jr. got Buffalo (3-9, 3-5) on the scoreboard with a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Alex McNulty kicked a 40-yard field goal to cap the scoring with 6:01 remaining in the game.

