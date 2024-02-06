Smiling Jurgen Klinsmann questioned about his reaction to South Korea’s Asian Cup elimination

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Jurgen Klinsmann was left to explain why he was grinning after South Korea suffered a painful defeat in the semifinals of the Asian Cup. Klinsmann congratulated Jordan coach Hussein Ammouta on the field after his team produced a big upset with a 2-0 win at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Perhaps a little too warmly. There has been criticism of Klinsmann and South Korea’s performances in reaching the semifinals. His tactics were questioned and the general impression is that he should have done more with such a talented squad. So it may have been jarring for some to see him smile as cameras focused on him after the final whistle against a Jordan team ranked 64 places below South Korea in FIFA’s rankings.

