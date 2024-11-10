Smikle, Sellers lead No. 18 Maryland women past No. 11 Duke 85-80

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 23 points, Shyanne Sellers added 17 and No. 18 Maryland defeated No. 11 Duke 85-80. Maryland scored the first nine points and led throughout. Maryland led 65-52 after the third quarter and a layup by Sellers stretched the lead to 15 to open the fourth. The Blue Devils rallied, shooting 61% in the final period and outscoring their hosts by eight. Near the halfway mark of the period Duke’s Jadyn Donovan hit a pair from the line to make it 74-65. Sellers responded with a jumper less than a minute later and Maryland led by double digits until Reigan Richardson’s 3-pointer got Duke within 82-73 with 1:43 remaining. Maryland led 85-76 with 14 seconds left before Duke added a couple of late baskets.

