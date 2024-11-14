Smikle scores 22 points, No. 11 Maryland women defeat Syracuse 84-73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 22 points, Allie Kubek added 16 and No. 11 Maryland topped Syracuse 84-73. The difference was the second quarter when the Terrapins hit 12 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers, to outscore the Orange 28-11. Syracuse was 5 of 12 with one 3-pointer and five turnovers. Down 24-14 when the Orange made the first two baskets of the second quarter, Kubek started and ended a 15-0 run with layups. Shyanne Sellers followed with a 3-pointer, Bri McDaniel had two baskets and Christina Dalce had two layups. Maryland was up 29-24 in less than four minutes as Syracuse missed five shots and had two turnovers. Georgia Woolley led the Orange with 17 points and Kyra Wood had 16 with 11 rebounds.

