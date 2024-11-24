Smikle leads No. 11 Maryland women to 6th straight win, a 107-35 rout of St. Francis (PA)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 25 points and No. 11 Maryland won its sixth straight game to start the season, racing to a 107-35 win over St. Francis of Pennsylvania. Smikle hit 3 of 5 from long range and was 8 of 13 from the field while dishing four assists and making three steals. Allie Kubek scored 20 points, Shyanne Sellers had 11 points and nine assists. Bri McDaniel had 10 points and Mir McLean added 10 points and 10 rebounds, both off the bench. Christina Dalce had nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists. The Terrapins shot 39 of 71 from the field, including 9 of 26 from beyond the arc.

