Smash Burger: 5 years after nearly quitting baseball, Jake Burger becomes Miami Marlins slugger

NEW YORK (AP) — Smash Burgers may become a favorite food for Miami Marlins fans, a meal popularized by an emerging star whose parents talked him out of quitting baseball five years ago. Jake Burger hit a three-run homer on his 28th birthday, propelling the Marlins over the New York Yankees 5-2 for just their second win this season. He leads Miami with three homers and 15 RBIs, reviving a career that was interrupted for nearly four years because of a foot injury and the coronavirus pandemic.

