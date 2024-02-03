Small’s 18 points help lead Oklahoma State to 75-72 win over Kansas State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Javon Small scored 18 points and Quion Williams recorded a double-double and Oklahoma State held on to beat Kansas State 75-72. Jamyron Keller made 1 of 2 foul shots with 12.2 seconds left to provide the Cowboys with the game’s final margin. Cam Carter missed a 3-point attempt, and after recovering the long rebound, Tylor Perry gathered it in, drove to his left and put him a desperation 3 attempt that went right of the rim never touching the iron. Oklahoma State never trailed in the second half. Perry led the Wildcats with 19 points.

