Smaller field, softer fences: Grand National gets a new look in bid to improve welfare of horses

There will be a new look to the ever-adapting Grand National Steeplechase this year. Organizers of Britain’s biggest horse race have taken action to improve safety and avoid a repeat of the chaos sparked by animal-rights activists before last year’s edition. Among the changes coming into effect for Saturday’s race are the field being trimmed to 34 horses in an attempt to reduce collisions and bunching either side of the huge fences. The first fence also is now closer to the start to stop horses building up too much speed into the first jump. The protest group behind the delay last year says it will not disrupt Saturday’s race.

