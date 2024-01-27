Small hits clutch 3-pointer to lift Oklahoma State to 70-66 victory over West Virginia

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Javon Small hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 53 seconds remaining and Oklahoma State held on to defeat West Virginia 70-66 on Saturday in Oklahoma State’s annual Remember the Ten game. It was 27 years ago Saturday that 10 members of the Oklahoma State basketball family died when their plane crashed in a snowstorm. The Cowboys had only one other lead in the final 10 minutes before Small’s 3-pointer gave them a 67-66 lead. Noah Farrakhan then missed in the paint, but Akok Akok grabbed the offensive rebound. He lost possession on a steal by Brandon Garrison, who was fouled and made two free throws for the Cowboys. Akok missed a 3-point try for West Virginia, OSU’s Bryce Thompson made one free throw, then Kobe Johnson’s 3-pointer was off the mark for the Mountaineers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.