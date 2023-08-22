Small but mighty Curacao back in position to make a big run at the Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Coming back to the Little League World Series after losing last year’s title game, Curacao doesn’t just want to be good for its size. The team from Willemstad’s Pabao Little League on the Caribbean island of about 150,000 people is aiming for bigger things, and with five players and its whole coaching staff back for a second straight year, it needs just two wins to return to the tournament championship undefeated. Jay-Dlynn Wiel, D’Shawn Winklaar, Shemar Sophia Jacobus, Alexander Provacia Roach and Joshua Acosta Fernandez know what it’s like to come up just short of the tournament title, and don’t want a repeat of 2022.

