Slumping Texans face the woeful Jags in an AFC South series that’s been mostly one-sided lately

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Having lost three of four, the Houston Texans could use a break. They might get it before their actual bye week. Houston plays at Jacksonville Sunday. It’s the last of 13 consecutive games for the AFC South leader. Given how well the Texans have played against the Jaguars recently, this could be the ideal matchup to get them pointed in the right direction. The Texans have won 11 of the last 13 meeting, including five in a row in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have lost four in a row but expect to get quarterback Trevor Lawrence back after a two-week hiatus.

