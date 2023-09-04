Slumping since All-Star break, Marlins, D’backs, Giants and Reds keeping each other in playoff race

Arizona, Miami and San Francisco are tied for the National League’s last wild card at 70-67. Cincinnati is percentage points behind at 71-68. None of those four teams has a positive run differential. And none of them has a winning record since the All-Star break. In fact, that quartet has gone 77-109 since the break. Because none of those teams has played particularly well, none of them have fallen out of contention. This race is shaping up to be a tight one. What it hasn’t been lately is particularly good baseball.

