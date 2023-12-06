Slumping Sabres tweak lineup by acquiring Eric Robinson in trade with Blue Jackets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The slumping Buffalo Sabres made a minor shake up to their lineup by acquiring fourth-line forward Eric Robinson in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets acquired a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for a seventh-year player having difficulty landing a regular role in their lineup this season. Robinson had just one goal in only seven games a year after scoring a career-high 12 times. The move for Buffalo comes as the under-performing team has lost four straight and has won consecutive outings just once this season.

