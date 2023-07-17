Slumping Reds add another top prospect, infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand

CINCINNATI (AP) — The slumping Cincinnati Reds promoted another top prospect and inserted Christian Encarnacion-Strand into the starting lineup against San Francisco for his major league debut. The 23-year-old infielder was batting seventh as the designated hitter. He was among four rookies in the Reds starting lineup, joining third baseman Elly De La Cruz, shortstop Matt McLain and pitcher Brandon Williamson. A native of Walnut Creek, California, Encarnacion-Strand hit .331 with 21 doubles, 20 homers and 62 RBIs with a 1.042 OPS in 67 games this year for Triple-A Louisville. He led the International League with 177 total bases.

