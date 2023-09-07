Slumping Rangers put AL RBI leader Adolis García on 10-day IL with patella tendon strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star slugger Adolis García is going on the 10-day injured list with a patella tendon strain in his right knee. While the Rangers feared worse, an MRI on Thursday revealed no rupture in the knee. General manager Chris Young says the Rangers are cautiously optimistic that the right fielder who leads the AL with 100 RBIs can return this season. They have 23 regular-season games left. Garcia got hurt in the field Wednesday night when he came down hard on his right leg after leaping for an unsuccessful attempt to prevent a home run in the second inning of the Rangers’ 12-3 loss to Houston.

