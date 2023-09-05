Slumping Rangers activate All-Star pitcher Nathan Eovaldi from IL to start key game vs. Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has been activated from the injured list to start for the Texas Rangers in the middle game of their pivotal AL West series against the Houston Astros. His start Tuesday night will be his first for Texas in seven weeks. He has been on the IL with a right forearm strain and will return to the mound for the Rangers without making a rehab start in the minors. The Rangers had a 4 1/2-game division lead and he was tied for the major league lead with 11 wins after throwing six scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on July 18. Texas now trails Seattle and Houston in the division.

