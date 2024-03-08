Slumping Nice lose again at home to Montpellier in Ligue 1

NICE, France (AP) — Nice has lost at home to Montpellier 2-1 in the French league with all three goals coming in the first half. Montpellier took the lead after nine minutes when Jean-Clair Todibo put through his own goal. Jérémie Boga headed an equalizer for Nice two minutes later. Teji Savanier got Montpellier’s winner from the penalty spot three minutes before halftime. Montpellier has risen four places into 12th. Nice remains in fifth.

