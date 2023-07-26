Slumping Kiké Hernández seeks to revive his career with platoon role in return to the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiké Hernández walked into Dodger Stadium and felt like he was back home. The utilityman was traded to Los Angeles after three seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He started at second base against Toronto hours after arriving at the stadium. Hernández is looking to write a new chapter after slumping with the Red Sox this season. He helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series during the pandemic-delayed season. He’ll be in a platoon role this time around, starting against left-handed pitching and spending time in a variety of positions on defense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.