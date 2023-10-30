Slumping Ajax turns to former player John van ’t Schip as coach for rest of calamitous season

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Four-time European champion Ajax has appointed former player John van ’t Schip as coach for the rest of a so-far calamitous season in which it sits last in the Dutch league. Ajax says van ’t Schip will be interim coach before taking a technical role in July. The appointment came one day after Ajax lost 5-2 to league-leading PSV Eindhoven and one week after coach Maurice Steijn was fired. Van ’t Schip’s coaching career includes spells as assistant to his long-time former teammate Marco van Basten with both the Netherlands national team and Ajax.

