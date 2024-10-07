Slumping 3B Alec Bohm returning to Phillies’ lineup for NLDS Game 3. Senga a Game 5 option for Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Slumping third baseman Alec Bohm will be back in the Philadelphia Phillies’ starting lineup Tuesday against the New York Mets in Game 3 of their NL Division Series. The All-Star was benched Sunday in Game 2 at home in favor of Edmundo Sosa, who went 0 for 2 with a strikeout. Bohm popped out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, stayed in to play defense and also finished 0 for 2. Philadelphia rallied late for a 7-6 victory that evened the best-of-five series at one game apiece. The Phillies worked out Monday at Citi Field, and manager Rob Thomson says Bohm will start Tuesday against Mets left-hander Sean Manaea.

