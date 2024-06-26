Slumping 2B Gleyber Torres benched by Yankees after awful game in Subway Series opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Following a terrible performance in the Subway Series opener, slumping second baseman Gleyber Torres has been benched by New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Oswaldo Cabrera made his third start of the season at second Wednesday night when the Yankees faced the New York Mets at Citi Field. Boone said he was planning to give Torres a couple of nights off “just to kind of reset.” Torres began the day batting .215 with seven homers, 29 RBIs and a .628 OPS — well below his career marks of .262 and .773. The two-time All-Star has made 12 errors, three more than any other big league second baseman.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.