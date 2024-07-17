Slumbers wants British Open revenue directed to the right places

TROON, Scotland (AP) — The British Open still has the smallest prize fund among the majors. R&A CEO Martin Slumbers offers no apologies for that. He says the R&A oversees all of golf and it’s important to build up the participation at the recreational level. He is all about a sustainable business model in the game to keep it healthy for the future. English amateur Dominic Clemons is curious how his game stacks up in his first major. And while the Open hasn’t been to Muirfield in 11 years, Slumbers says it won’t be much longer. But the Scottish Open might need to move.

