Slumbers to retire at end of the year as R&A chief executive

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Martin Slumbers is retiring at the end of the year. That ends his nine years as CEO of The R&A. He has orchestrated a merger with the Ladies Golf Union and raised brand awareness of golf’s oldest championship. Slumbers also was part of the modernization of rules and the decision to roll back the golf ball. He took the British Open to Northern Ireland in 2019 for the first time in 68 years and canceled The Open in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Slumbers says it’s been an honor to serve golf at the highest level.

