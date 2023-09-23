Sluka throws 4 TD passes, Holy Cross scores last 40 points, beats Colgate 47-7

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka threw four touchdown passes and Holy Cross overwhelmed Colgate 47-7 in the Patriot League opener. The Crusaders celebrated homecoming by piling up 507 yards and limiting the Raiders to 280. Justin Shorter had seven receptions for 112 yards and Jalen Coker six for 55 and both had a pair of touchdowns. Jordan Fuller added 118 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Eli Thompson picked off two passes. Tyler Purdy scored on a 41-yard burst up the middle as Holy Cross got the ball first but the Raiders came back with an 18-play drive to tie it. Michael Brescia covered the last eight yards. Holy Cross scored on five-straight possessions. It was 26-7 at the half and 40-7 after three quarters.

