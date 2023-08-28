Slugging 2B Ozzie Albies activated from injured list by MLB-leading Braves

DENVER (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have activated All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies from the injured list ahead of a three-game series at Colorado. Albies was hitting .267 with 28 homers, 90 RBIs and 11 stolen bases when he went on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain on Aug. 14. His return solidifies the most prolific lineup in the majors with the Braves cruising toward their sixth straight NL East title. Atlanta also called up right-handed pitcher Darius Vines from Triple-A Gwinnett. Lefty Jared Shuster was sent back to the minors along with infielder Vaughn Grissom.

