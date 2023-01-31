Slow transfer day in Spain; Barcelona set to register Gavi

MADRID (AP) — Forget about signing new players. Barcelona will be happy just to register the ones it already has. It’s been a slow day for Spanish clubs at the end of the winter transfer window and Barcelona looked unlkely add anyone to its squad. It will instead work to rearrange its finances to make sure it can fit some of its current players under the salary cap. The Catalan club improved its financial situation recently but still struggles to comply with the Spanish league’s strict fair-play rules. The only hope of a last-minute deal was for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

