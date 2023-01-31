Slow transfer day in Spain; Barcelona gets to register Gavi

MADRID (AP) — Forget about signing new players. Barcelona had to work hard just to register the ones it already had. It was a slow day for Spanish clubs at the end of the winter transfer window and Barcelona was unable to significantly boost its squad and instead had to work to rearrange its finances and make sure it could fit some of its current players under the salary cap. The Catalan club improved its financial situation recently but still struggles to comply with the Spanish league’s strict fair-play rules. It was able to give young star Gavi a first-team contract.

