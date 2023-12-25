Slow day for wide receivers as the Bears beat the Cardinals 27-16

CHICAGO (AP) — Greg Dortch had two receptions for 45 yards for Arizona, and he was the top wide receiver in the game. The wide receivers for the Cardinals and Chicago Bears combined for nine catches for 98 yards. Kyler Murray definitely could have used Marvin Harrison Jr. Same for Justin Fields. Arizona and Chicago are two possibilities for Harrison if the star receiver decides to make himself eligible for the NFL draft after another impressive season at Ohio State. The silky smooth Harrison could help several different teams, but it was easy to see why the Cardinals and Bears might be interested after Chicago’s 27-16 win.

