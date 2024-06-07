Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh wins the discus throw in an elite field at the European championships

ROME (AP) — Former world champion Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia won the discus throw on the opening night of the European athletics championships. Ceh’s throw reached 68.08 meters to put him ahead of Lukas Weisshaidinger of Austria and world record holder Mykolas Alekna. Olympic champion Antonella Palmisano and Valentina Trapletti finished 1-2 in the 20-kilometer race walk. Ireland won the 4×400 mixed relay for its first gold at Euros since since Sonia O’Sullivan swept the 5,000 and 10,000 in 1998. Jessica Schilder and Jorinde Van Klinken led a 1-2 for the Netherlands in the shot put. The six-day championships end on Wednesday.

