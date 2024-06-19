Slovenia hoping for 1st European Championship win when it plays Serbia. But a draw is more likely

MUNICH (AP) — Slovenia faces Serbia on Thursday in Munich in its second Group C match at Euro 2024. Serbia is bottom of the group after a narrow 1-0 loss to England in its opener. Slovenia managed a 1-1 draw against Denmark and will be hopeful of a first-ever win at the European Championship. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT). There has been little to choose between the teams over the years with six of the eight matches they’ve played ending in a draw. They have one win apiece.

