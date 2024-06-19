Slovenia hoping for 1st European Championship win when it plays Serbia. But a draw is more likely

By The Associated Press
Slovenia's head coach Matjaz Kek listens to his team national anthem just ahead of the start of the Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MUNICH (AP) — Slovenia faces Serbia on Thursday in Munich in its second Group C match at Euro 2024. Serbia is bottom of the group after a narrow 1-0 loss to England in its opener. Slovenia managed a 1-1 draw against Denmark and will be hopeful of a first-ever win at the European Championship. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT). There has been little to choose between the teams over the years with six of the eight matches they’ve played ending in a draw. They have one win apiece.

