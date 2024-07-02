Slovenia forward Šeško misses two chances to end Euro 2024 for Ronaldo’s Portugal

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Slovenia striker Benjamin Šeško has missed two chances to score and send Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo home from the European Championship. Šeško had one-on-one opportunities to beat Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the second half and again in the second period of extra time of a game that ended 0-0 on Monday. An emerging star at 21, he wasn’t able to covert the kind of chance the 39-year-old Ronaldo has feasted on throughout his great career. Slovenia ultimately lost the penalty shootout 3-0 to exit the tournament. Slovenia coach Matjaž Kek has defended the Leipzig forward and says “his career will be exceptional.”

