Slovenia forward Benjamin Šeško tired of Erling Haaland comparisons after good start in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Slovenia forward Benjamin Šeško is tired of being compared to Erling Haaland. But those comparisons are somewhat inevitable. Both players are 6-foot-4 strikers who moved from Austrian team Salzburg to German clubs. Šeško joined Salzburg’s sister club Leipzig this summer and has already scored in both the Bundesliga and Champions League. But about the comparisons with Haaland, he says that “the only thing that we have kind of similar is, of course, height. And also, we’re both fast, but in general we have a different style of playing.” Man City is Leipzig’s next opponent in the Champions League and Haaland’s return to Germany will offer more opportunity for comparisons.

