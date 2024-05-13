Slovakia upsets the US in OT at ice hockey worlds and Finland eases past Norway

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia has upset the United States 5-4 after Milos Kelemen scored with 1:04 left in overtime at the ice hockey world championship in Ostrava. The Americans were handed their second loss in three games. Libor Hudacek, Simon Nemec and Patrik Koch also scored for the Slovaks and goaltender Samuel Hlavaj stopped 39 shots. The Americans were down 4-1 but leveled in a three-goal comeback in the third period to force overtime. Finland has eased past Norway 4-1 with two goals each by Oliver Kapanen and Arttu Hyry.

