MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Slovakia’s most storied player in modern soccer says he hopes European Championship games can unite the nation after the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico. Marek Hamsik is an assistant coach now with Slovakia after playing the last of his record 138 national-team games one year ago. His career tally of 26 goals also is a Slovakia record. Hamsik says of the shooting that the populist Fico survived “these times are terrible for Slovakia.” Slovakia’s first Euro 2024 game is Monday against Group E favorite Belgium in Frankfurt.

