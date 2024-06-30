Slovakia didn’t take its loss to England so well at Euro 2024 as coach lashes out and captain cries

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Slovakia’s captain was reduced to tears and its coach clashed with an England player after the final whistle following the team’s heartbreaking loss to England at the European Championship. Slovakia captain Milan Škriniar says “we needed 30 seconds and could celebrate but that’s soccer,I’m speechless.” Slovakia conceded a stoppage-time equalizer and then lost 2-1 after extra time. Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona slammed the performance of the match officials and had an on-field confrontation with England midfielder Declan Rice after fulltime. Slovakia was close to reaching the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time since becoming an independent state in 1993.

