Slovakia beats United States to advance in Billie Jean King Cup Finals and Japan defeats Romania

By The Associated Press
Japan's Ena Shibahara returns the ball against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend saved six match points but ultimately lost the decisive doubles match and the United States was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 by Slovakia and was eliminated in the first round of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Townsend have given the U.S. the first point by defeating 17-year-old Renata Jamrichova 7-5 6-4. Rebecca Sramkova evened the tie with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Danielle Collins in the second singles. Japan reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 after rallying to defeat Romania 2-1. Japan advanced when Eri Hozumi and Shuko Aoyama defeated Monica Niculescu and Elena Ruse 6-1, 7-5 in the doubles match.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.