Slovakia beats United States to advance in Billie Jean King Cup Finals and Japan defeats Romania

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend saved six match points but ultimately lost the decisive doubles match and the United States was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 by Slovakia and was eliminated in the first round of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Townsend have given the U.S. the first point by defeating 17-year-old Renata Jamrichova 7-5 6-4. Rebecca Sramkova evened the tie with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Danielle Collins in the second singles. Japan reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 after rallying to defeat Romania 2-1. Japan advanced when Eri Hozumi and Shuko Aoyama defeated Monica Niculescu and Elena Ruse 6-1, 7-5 in the doubles match.

