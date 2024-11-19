Slovakia beats Britain 2-1 to set up final against Italy in Billie Jean King Cup

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Slovakia has rallied to defeat Britain 2-1 and reach its first Billie Jean King Cup final in more than two decades. Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova defeated Olivia Nicholls and Heather Watson 6-2, 6-2 in the decisive doubles match, putting Slovakia back in the final for the first time since 2002 to face last year’s runner-up Italy on Wednesday. Slovakia forced the deciding match after Rebecca Sramkova rallied to defeat Katie Boulter 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the second singles match. Britain had taken the lead when Emma Raducanu defeated Hruncakova 6-4, 6-4 in the first singles.

