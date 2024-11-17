Slovakia beats Australia to reach semifinals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Slovakia has followed up its win over the United States with a 2-0 victory over Australia to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup finals. Rebecca Sramkova cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic to clinch Slovakia the victory after Viktoria Hruncakova rallied to defeat Kimberly Birrell 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her sixth straight BJK Cup win counting singles and doubles. Slovakia had beaten the U.S. in the first round of the finals in Malaga. Iga Swiatek’s Poland will face 11-time champions Czech Republic in the other semifinal. Defending champion Canada faces Great Britain in the other quarterfinal on Sunday.

