Slot set to continue Klopp’s playing style at Liverpool and accepts he has ‘big shoes to fill’

The high-energy, heavy-metal soccer that brought Jurgen Klopp so much success at Liverpool isn’t going to disappear now he has gone. Arne Slot has been presented as Klopp’s successor as Liverpool manager and the Dutchman says he isn’t planning to change too much. Slot says “One of the reasons why (Liverpool) came to me was my playing style is not so much different.” Richard Hughes is Liverpool’s new sporting director who identified Slot as the ideal replacement for Klopp. He says the new manager’s playing style “lend really well with the kind of squad we have, the supporters and the football club as a whole.”

