Slot reveals Liverpool failed in bid to sign Zubimendi and plays down concerns about no signings

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that the club failed with a bid to bring in Spain midfielder Martín Zubimendi. He also has played down concerns about the Reds being the only team in the Premier League to not sign a player this transfer window. Slot is heading up a new era at Liverpool following the departure of predecessor Jurgen Klopp. He spoke openly in his pre-match news conference about Liverpool’s attempts to sign defensive midfielder Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Slot says “it’s not easy to find players who can help us or can even strengthen the squad. Zubimendi was one of them.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.