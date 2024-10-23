Slot machine: Liverpool makes record-setting start to season under Dutchman after win at Leipzig

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Liverpool’s relentless start to the season under new manager Arne Slot is seeing the team pump out record after record. The scene of its latest win felt poignant. Liverpool ground out a 1-0 victory in the Champions League at Leipzig. That is one of the clubs that Jurgen Klopp, who recently left the Reds after nearly nine years as its popular manager, will soon be overseeing in his new role as head of global soccer at Red Bull. Few can have imagined that Slot would escape Klopp’s shadow at Liverpool this quickly. Liverpool has won the opening six away games of a season for the first time, is top of the Premier League and has three straight wins in the Champions League

