Slot aims cheeky dig at Man City ahead of verdict on its charges for financial breaches

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Arne Slot has aimed a cheeky dig at Manchester City over its charges for allegedly breaching financial rules just days after leading his team to a convincing victory over the beleaguered English Premier League champion. Slot was asked at a news conference for the latest about the future of Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract at the end of the season and said on Sunday that the 2-0 victory over City might be his last game against Pep Guardiola’s team at Anfield. A smiling Slot replied, “Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 (charges) that are done, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season.” He immediately emphasized that was a joke.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.