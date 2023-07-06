Slokavia defender Milan Skriniar, Spain striker Marco Asensio join PSG on free transfers

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has added some firepower to its squad with the arrival of Marco Asensio from Real Madrid. The French champions have also bolstered their defense by signing Milan Skriniar on a five-year deal. The move comes one year after missing out on the former Inter Milan center back. PSG announced its first new players of the summer a day after unveiling new coach Luis Enrique. PSG has reportedly been very active on the transfer market in recent weeks and is expected to announce further signings. Luis Enrique has pledged to build a competitive team in a bid to challenge for the Champions League title.

